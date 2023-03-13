Full list of the Oscar winners at this year's Academy Awards

Best picture

• Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Elvis

• The Fabelmans

• Tár

• Top Gun: Maverick

• Triangle of Sadness

• Women Talking

Best actor

• Brendan Fraser, The Whale (winner)

• Paul Mescal, Aftersun

• Bill Nighy, Living

• Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Austin Butler, Elvis

Best actress

• Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

• Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

• Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

• Ana de Armas, Blonde

• Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best actor in a supporting role

• Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

• Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

• Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

• Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

• Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Best actress in a supporting role

• Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

• Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Hong Chau - The Whale

• Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

• Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

• Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

• Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

• Todd Field, Tar

• Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

• Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best original song

• Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (winner)

• Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)

• Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

• Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)

• This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best original score

• All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• The Fabelmans

Best makeup and hairstyling

• The Whale (winner)

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Elvis

Best costume design

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (winner)

• Babylon

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Best cinematography

• All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

• Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

• Elvis

• Empire of Light

• Tár

Best original screenplay

• Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

• Triangle of Sadness

• The Fabelmans

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Tar

Best adapted screenplay

• Women Talking (winner)

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Living

• Top Gun: Maverick

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best sound

• Top Gun: Maverick (winner)

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way of the Water

• The Batman

• Elvis

Best film editing

• Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Elvis

• Tar

• Top Gun: Maverick

Best production design

• All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

• Avatar: The Way of the Water

• Babylon

• Elvis

• The Fabelmans

Best visual effects

• Avatar: The Way of Water (winner)

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Top Gun: Maverick

Best international feature film

• All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

• Argentina, 1985

• Close

• EO

• The Quiet Girl

Best animated feature

• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)

• Marcel the Shell with Shoes on - Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

• The Sea Beast - Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

• Turning Red - Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best documentary feature

• Navalny (winner)

• All That Breathes

• All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

• Fire of Love

• A House Made of Splinters

Best live action short

• An Irish Goodbye (winner)

• Ivalu

• Le Pupille

• Night Ride

• The Red Suitcase

Best documentary short

• The Elephant Whisperers (winner)

• Haulout

• How Do You Measure a Year?

• The Martha Mitchell Effect

• Stranger at the Gate

Best animated short

• The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (winner)

• The Flying Sailor

• Ice Merchants

• My Year of Dicks

• An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It