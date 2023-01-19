Singer-songwriter David Crosby dies aged 81

Thomson Reuters

David Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s but whose voracious drug habit landed him in prison, has died at the age of 81, Variety reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Crosby's wife.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," Variety quoted his wife as saying.

The signer-songwriter was a founding member of two of the biggest bands of the 1960s: The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

Hits written by Crosby as part of the band included the hippy anthems Almost Cut My Hair and Deja Vu. - Reuters