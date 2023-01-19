Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 22:33

Singer-songwriter David Crosby dies aged 81

The signer-songwriter was a founding member of two of the biggest bands of the 1960s: The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash.
Singer-songwriter David Crosby dies aged 81

Thomson Reuters

David Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s but whose voracious drug habit landed him in prison, has died at the age of 81, Variety reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Crosby's wife.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," Variety quoted his wife as saying.

The signer-songwriter was a founding member of two of the biggest bands of the 1960s: The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

Hits written by Crosby as part of the band included the hippy anthems Almost Cut My Hair and Deja Vu. - Reuters

More in this section

Ashley Roberts ‘didn’t feel safe’ after being targeted by stalker, court hears Ashley Roberts ‘didn’t feel safe’ after being targeted by stalker, court hears
The Fabelmans is the ‘bravest film’ Steven Spielberg has ever made says producer The Fabelmans is the ‘bravest film’ Steven Spielberg has ever made says producer
Millie Bobby Brown appears ready for battle in upcoming Netflix film Damsel Millie Bobby Brown appears ready for battle in upcoming Netflix film Damsel
david crosbycrosby still and nashthe birds
Love Islanders shift grafting game plan after bombshell arrivals ruffle feathers

Love Islanders shift grafting game plan after bombshell arrivals ruffle feathers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more