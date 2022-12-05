Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 07:02

The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades ties the knot at Barbados ceremony

The furniture restorer and presenter shed a tear during the event.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades has married his fiancee Lisa Zbozen, describing the day as “perfect”.

The couple exchanged vows in front of 15 guests in the grounds of a beachfront villa in Barbados on November 22nd.

For the afternoon ceremony, Zbozen wore a wedding dress from Romantic Dreams Bridal in Birmingham while Blades wore a black linen suit.

Blades said he shed a tear during the ceremony (Hello!/PA)

The furniture restorer and presenter, who has been married once before, told Hello! magazine: “One word sums up the day: perfect.

“We had our closest family there, the weather held out and everything worked out so well.”

Fitness trainer Zbozen added: “Once you get to a certain age, you realise what’s actually important on the day – and that is having the people around you that love you for who you are.

“So we made the day our day.”

Blades said he shed a tear during the ceremony.

“I think the thing that was most emotional for me was actually saying the vows,” he said.

“It was almost like I had tunnel vision and I could only see Lisa there.

“And honestly, that’s when it really hit me. I was like, ‘We’re really getting married now!’

“That’s the only time I really got emotional.”

During the ceremony, the pair exchanged rings designed by The Repair Shop’s jewellery expert Richard Talman, based on the Egyptian style of an imperfect circle and containing each other’s birthstones.

Zbozen said: “I really don’t want a perfect wedding ring because I think nothing is perfect.

“It’s also more individual and has got a lot more care and love thought into it.”

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.

