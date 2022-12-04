Sun, 04 Dec, 2022 - 20:57

Towie star Billie Faiers announces arrival of third child

The 32-year-old already shares two children with husband Greg Shepherd.
Towie star Billie Faiers announces arrival of third child

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Billie Faiers has given birth to her third child.

The reality TV personality announced the news with an Instagram post showing her holding the newborn to her chest.

Confirming the baby had arrived on Friday, the 32-year-old wrote: “Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl. 02-12-22. We are so in love with our precious little darling.”

Faiers already has eight-year-old daughter Nelly and five-year-old son Arthur with her husband Greg Shepherd.

Fellow Towie stars Mario Falcone and Billi Mucklow were among those sending their congratulations.

Former Love Island contestants Maura Higgins and Shaughna Phillips also commented, with the latter describing it as “the best news”.

Within an hour, her post had been liked nearly 300,000 times.

Faiers announced she was expecting in June, writing alongside a holiday family photo: “Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you. We are so happy and excited.”

She and her sister Sam have starred together in ITVBe show The Mummy Diaries, which followed the ups and downs of their family lives.

More in this section

George Takei calls Star Trek co-star William Shatner a ‘cantankerous old man’ George Takei calls Star Trek co-star William Shatner a ‘cantankerous old man’
Prince Harry appears as Spider-Man in special message to bereaved children Prince Harry appears as Spider-Man in special message to bereaved children
Kim Kardashian teams up with Snoop Dogg for new holiday fashion campaign Kim Kardashian teams up with Snoop Dogg for new holiday fashion campaign
showbizthe only way is essexfaiersbillie faiersgreg shepherdthe mummy diaries
Sandi Toksvig admitted to hospital in Australia with bronchial pneumonia

Sandi Toksvig admitted to hospital in Australia with bronchial pneumonia

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season
Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth
Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more