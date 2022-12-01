Thu, 01 Dec, 2022 - 18:24

Baaba Maal, who appeared on Wakanda Forever soundtrack, announces new album

Being will be released on March 31 2023.
Baaba Maal, who appeared on Wakanda Forever soundtrack, announces new album

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Senegalese musician Baaba Maal has announced a new album shortly after appearing on the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Being is the 69-year-old’s first album since 2016’s The Traveller and was recorded in Brooklyn, London and Senegal.

It features his regular collaborators including Cheikh Ndoye on bass ngoni and Momadou Sarr on percussion, with the songs dealing with themes including honouring tradition and dealing with new technology.

It comes after he appeared on the track Nyana Wam from the Black Panther sequel, whose soundtrack was composed by Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson.

Maal, from Podor on the Senegal River, said: “However far I travel, whatever direction, I will always return home.

“It is the nomadic nature. To wander, but to return home, eventually.

“Home is where you start from, where you begin to learn what really matters, and home is where you finish.

“Podor is the perfect place for me when I need some time to think, to see my music with a fresh eye, to surprise it, snare it, catch it unawares as if coming across it for the first time.”

Yerimayo Celebration, the first track from the album, is released today, with the full album following on March 31 2023.

It continues his partnership with producer and multi-instrumentalist Johan Karlberg, who has also worked with artists such as Self Esteem, The Very Best and Santigold.

Maal and his band will perform at the Barbican in London, the first time in 20 years at the venue, on May 30th, 2023.

More in this section

Kate Winslet: It was hard but wonderful filming poignant drama with my daughter Kate Winslet: It was hard but wonderful filming poignant drama with my daughter
First look at Harry and Meghan’s ‘unprecedented and in-depth’ Netflix docuseries First look at Harry and Meghan’s ‘unprecedented and in-depth’ Netflix docuseries
Stevie Nicks pays tribute to ‘best friend in the whole world’ Christine McVie Stevie Nicks pays tribute to ‘best friend in the whole world’ Christine McVie
showbizblack panther: wakanda forevermaalbaaba maalludwig goransson
Coronation Street takes a trip to the shops with new set

Coronation Street takes a trip to the shops with new set

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover
Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive Chocolate gifts that are as delicious to give as to receive
Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more