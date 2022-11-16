Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 22:08

Love Island's Gemma Owen confirms split from Luca Bish

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen were two of the original islanders on the latest series of Love Island
Love Island's Gemma Owen has confirmed she is no longer in a relationship with fellow runner-up Luca Bish, just three months after leaving the villa.

The pair coupled up this summer on the ITV dating show, having both entered the villa as part of the original islander line-up, and ultimately came second behind winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The 19-year-old daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen posted on her Instagram story on Wednesday evening: "To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that uca and I are no longer in a relationship.

"It wasn't an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now."

The message added: "Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem x".

Following Gemma's post, Bish similarly posted a message on his Instagram story to address the news.

"Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of message and news articles about my breakup," the 23-year-old wrote.

"I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know, sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.

"We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can't thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island."

Bish added the pair will "remain good friends" and that he wishes "nothing but the best for her".

