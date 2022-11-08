Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 20:06

Former Nazareth frontman dies aged 76

Dan McCafferty died on Tuesday, his former bandmate Pete Agnew said.
By Lauren Gilmour, PA Scotland

Scottish hard-rock legend Dan McCafferty has died at the age of 76.

He was best known as the lead singer of the band Nazareth, of which he was a member from 1968 until 2013, when he retired from touring.

Bassist Pete Agnew paid tribute to McCafferty on the band’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

He said: “Dan died at 12.40. This is the saddest announcement I have ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived.

Dan McCafferty
Dan McCafferty of the Scottish hard rock band Nazareth (Alamy/PA)

“Too upset to say anything more at this time.”

In 2013, McCafferty announced his retirement from live shows due to his chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) worsening and a burst stomach ulcer.

Shortly after this, he said he would still be able to record music in the studio.

He is survived by his wife, Maryann and two children.

