Prof Luke O'Neill part of Friday's Late Late Show lineup

This week is also a Taking Care of Business Special which will show the very best of Irish produce and Christmas gift ideas from small-to-medium-sized businesses, that are the backbone of our national story.
Kenneth Fox

Professor Luke O'Neill will be on the Late Late Show this Friday night to champion some innovative technological products and will also discuss his enduring love of science and what exactly makes us human.

Ryan Tubridy issued a national call-out in October for small-to-medium-sized Irish businesses to apply to be in with a chance of featuring on the show. Hundreds of companies answered our call with their best pitches from across the country.

The Late Late Show is pleased to welcome back some business owners that previously appeared on the Taking Care of Business Special to share the impact it had on their businesses.

On this week’s show, there will be 16 Irish entrepreneurs who have been selected from all corners of the country and will showcase their products.

These brave innovators will demonstrate their tenacity and resourcefulness.

Sculpted by Aimee's Aimee Connolly will be on the show to talk about how her part-time job on the shop floor helped her create a multi-million-euro business.

Award-winning architectural designer Hug Wallace will introduce a range of cutting-edge Irish design products for the home.

Anna Haugh, one of Ireland’s leading culinary talents, will introduce us to some amazing Irish food products in the Taking Care of Business Special. She will also talk about opening her new pop-up restaurant in Dublin and her role as a new judge on MasterChef: The Professionals.

The Late Late Show will be devoted to promoting the very best of what Irish businesses have to offer across various sectors and will exhibit a host of products from dozens of additional Irish businesses throughout the show.

Three deserving businesses will each be surprised with a €15,000 bursary as well as plenty of surprises along with familiar faces on the night.

There will also be music from 21-year-old pianist Jamie Duffy from Co Monaghan, after becoming an overnight sensation on TikTok with his composition Solas.

