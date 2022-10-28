Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 15:24

Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars announces retirement due to health issues

The guitarist co-founded the band in 1981.
Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars announces retirement due to health issues

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Motley Crue founding guitarist Mick Mars has announced he will no longer tour with the band in 2023 citing health challenges.

The band, which has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, also consists of bassist Nikki Sixx, lead singer Vince Neil and drummer Tommy Lee.

A joint statement said: “While change is never easy, we accept Mick’s decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health.

MTV TRL Total Request Live Show
Guitarist Mick Mars from Motley Crue (Anthony Harvey/PA)

“We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace.

“To say ‘enough is enough’ is the ultimate act of courage. Mick’s sound helped define Motley Crue from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together.

“The rest, as they say, is history. We’ll continue to honour his musical legacy.”

The group said they will “carry out Mick’s wish” and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023.

“No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick’s shoes so we are grateful that our good friend, John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward.”

“We’ll see all you Crueheads out on the road,” the statement added.

John 5, real name John Lowery, said he is “honoured” to carry on Mars’ legacy and is “looking forward” to playing the band’s classic songs.

The American hard rock band, formed in 1981, are best known for tracks Home Sweet Home, Kickstart My Heart and Girls Girls Girls.

More in this section

Sajid Javid slams Trevor Noah’s claim of racist ‘backlash’ against Rishi Sunak Sajid Javid slams Trevor Noah’s claim of racist ‘backlash’ against Rishi Sunak
Hans Zimmer: A circus theme would be an apt score for UK’s political upheaval Hans Zimmer: A circus theme would be an apt score for UK’s political upheaval
Santa Fe District Attorney receives final Sheriff’s report into Rust incident Santa Fe District Attorney receives final Sheriff’s report into Rust incident
marsshowbiztommy leenikki sixxvince neiljohn 5john lowerymick marsmotley crue
Bono shares details of song he wrote for Frank Sinatra

Bono shares details of song he wrote for Frank Sinatra

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more