Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 14:23

Kimberly Wyatt: I want to leave the world in a better place for my children

The Pussycat Dolls star and her family live on a farm and have taken steps to live a more sustainable lifestyle.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt says she wants to “leave the world in a better place” for her children by living a more sustainable lifestyle.

The US singer and her husband Max Rogers live on a farm with their three children where they grow their own vegetables.

The couple are about to embark on two collaborative projects: the Kimberly Wyatt Dance Academy and a podcast called The Fame Game.

The US singer and her husband Max Rogers live on a farm with their three children (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to Hello! magazine about their mission to teach their kids about sustainability, Wyatt said: “We live near a farm where you can pick your own produce.

“In fact, this farm is one of the reasons we moved here six years ago.

“It fits in with our mission to lead a sustainable lifestyle and is a great place to take the children to show them how fruit and vegetables grow.

“It’s important to love what you eat.

“We have three kids looking up to us, so I want to leave the world in a better place for them.”

(Hello! magazine/PA)

The couple – parents to Willow, seven, Maple, five, and three-year-old Senna – also revealed they aim to build their work around their home, and spend as much time as they can with their children.

The Fame Game is styled as a guidebook for would-be fame-seekers on how to navigate through the perks and trappings of red carpets and paparazzi, and how to look famous.

The Insanity podcast production is due to launch on October 27th.

showbiz
