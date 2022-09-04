Sun, 04 Sep, 2022 - 20:20

Emily Atack to front new BBC documentary about online sexual harassment

The actress has previously spoken about her experience of receiving unsolicited sexual images and messages online.
Emily Atack to front new BBC documentary about online sexual harassment

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Emily Atack is set to share her experiences of sexual harassment online as part of a new BBC Two documentary.

The 32-year-old British actress rose to fame after starring as Charlotte Hinchcliffe on the E4 comedy series The Inbetweeners.

Atack, who has previously spoken about how she was forced to call the police after receiving rape threats, will now front a new documentary, Emily Atack: Sexual Harassment & Me, in which she will attempt to speak to some of the men who send her explicit content on social media.

Speaking about the documentary, Atack said: “With this documentary, I am hoping to find answers to the many questions I’ve been asking myself my entire life, and I hope it will go on to help thousands of others too.”

The Inbetweeners star, who has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, previously spoke to The Sun on Sunday in April and said she is subjected to “relentless and disgusting” rape threats online that have led her to call the police and “question her entire existence at times”.

At the time Atack said she has had to move home four times in the wake of targeted abuse, telling the newspaper: “They knew where I lived, said what they were going to do to me, even my family.

“I got the police involved.”

Atack has previously campaigned against cyberflashing, where individuals send unsolicited explicit images online, and spoke about the seriousness of the issue in Parliament in February.

In March 2022 the UK Government announced that cyberflashing would become a new criminal offence with perpetrators facing up to two years behind bars.

The new film will see Atack continue the debate that took her to parliament and explore whether it’s the law that can change things, or if the focus needs to be elsewhere.

She will also look to men themselves and try to understand the psychology behind this behaviour. As part of the documentary, Atack will open up about things that have happened in her own life, and her experiences of attracting unwanted sexual attention from a very young age.

Atack described her new documentary as a project that is “so incredibly close to my heart”.

She said: “Over the last two and a half years I’ve been speaking out about my own personal experiences of online sexual harassment.

“Within that time, one thing has become clear, I’m not alone.

“With this documentary, I am hoping to find answers to the many questions I’ve been asking myself my entire life, and I hope it will go on to help thousands of others too.”

Speaking about the documentary, the BBC’s head of commissioning of factual entertainment and events, Catherine Catton, said: “We are delighted to have this important and timely film with Emily, looking at whether enough is being done to protect young women and girls online and exploring Emily’s own personal experiences.

“It’s an incredibly brave undertaking for her and we appreciate her honesty and openness. We have no doubt that the film will contribute to a very important conversation.”

More in this section

Jane Fonda receiving chemotherapy for Lymphoma cancer Jane Fonda receiving chemotherapy for Lymphoma cancer
Charles Wilson, former editor of The Times, dies aged 87 Charles Wilson, former editor of The Times, dies aged 87
Anne Heche’s son files court papers to control late star’s estate Anne Heche’s son files court papers to control late star’s estate
showbizemily atackbbc twoatackemily atack: sexual harrassment & me
Dave Grohl hails ‘brother’ Taylor Hawkins at Wembley tribute show

Dave Grohl hails ‘brother’ Taylor Hawkins at Wembley tribute show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more