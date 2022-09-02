Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 07:48

Anne Heche’s son files court papers to control late star’s estate

The actress was declared brain dead last month after a car crash
Anne Heche’s son files court papers to control late star’s estate

By AP Reporters

The 20-year-old son of Anne Heche has filed court papers to control her estate after the actress died without leaving a will.

Homer Laffoon, Heche’s son with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday requesting that he be allowed to administer his mother’s estate.

The petition lists Homer Laffoon and 13-year-old Atlas Tupper, Heche’s son with former partner James Tupper, as her only heirs.

The document says the value of Heche’s estate is unknown. That is often the case on such initial filings, before anyone has the legal authority to assess the dead person’s assets.

Homer Laffoon also filed a petition asking that someone be appointed to represent his brother’s interests in court.

A representative of Heche declined to comment on the filing.

On August 5th, a car Heche was driving jumped a kerb and smashed into a Los Angeles home before bursting into flames. She was declared brain dead on August 11th, and was kept alive on life support for three more days so her organs could be donated.

Heche (53), was among the biggest film stars of the late 1990s, starring opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford, and had worked consistently in movies and television for more than three decades.

She was married to Coleman Laffoon, a television camera operator, from 2001 to 2009, and was in a relationship with James Tupper, an actor, from 2007 to 2018. She had a son with each.

More in this section

Harry Potter fans mark moment train leaves for Hogwarts at London's King’s Cross Harry Potter fans mark moment train leaves for Hogwarts at London's King’s Cross
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening
Love Island winner Ekin-Su and Pat Spillane among guests for Late Late Show return Love Island winner Ekin-Su and Pat Spillane among guests for Late Late Show return
usdigitalanne hecheheche
Charles Wilson, former editor of The Times, dies aged 87

Charles Wilson, former editor of The Times, dies aged 87

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more