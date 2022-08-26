Strictly winner Stacey Dooley announces baby joy with partner Kevin Clifton

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Documentary-maker Stacey Dooley has announced she is expecting her first child with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton.

TV star Dooley (35) first met Clifton when they competed on Strictly together in 2018, before taking home the glitterball trophy.

Sharing a picture of her bump on Instagram, she wrote: “Gaaaaaaang… We are having a baby! So bloody delighted.

“Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu. (Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my tits done in LA I’m gonna scream.)

“Here goessssssss.”

Clifton (39) was a professional dancer on Strictly from 2013 to 2019, and won the 16th series with Dooley before announcing they were a couple.

On Instagram, Clifton wrote: “We’re having a baby! And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant.”

Famous faces took to social media to congratulate the pair, including Big Zuu, Zara McDermott and Laura Whitmore, who wrote: “So delighted for you guys!! Congrats.”