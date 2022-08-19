Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 15:28

Jacqueline Jossa and Nicola Adams to share personal health stories in new series

Jossa will discuss her experience with painful periods, while Adams will detail her and her partner’s IVF journey.
Jacqueline Jossa and Nicola Adams to share personal health stories in new series

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Jacqueline Jossa and Nicola Adams are among the female celebrities opening up about their personal health stories for a new ITVBe series.

Celebrity Health Stories will cover topics close to the hearts of four female celebrities, shedding light on fertility issues, ADHD, periods and the consequences of cosmetic surgery.

Former EastEnders actress and 2019’s I’m A Celebrity! queen of the jungle Jacqueline Jossa will explore the condition of painful periods after she shared her own excruciatingly painful period experience with her 3.5 million Instagram followers.

In Jac Jossa: Me & Periods, the 29-year-old will aim to destigmatise conversations around periods by speaking to medical experts and influencers to further understand the issue.

Jossa will also give viewers an insight into her personal life, sharing how her periods impact her family, working life and general wellbeing.

In a separate hour-long episode, Nicola Adams: Me & IVF, former professional boxer and Olympic gold medallist Adams will share her highly personal IVF story.

Adams, 39, recently welcomed her first child, Taylor, after her girlfriend Ella Baig underwent fertility treatment to conceive.

The film will follow Adams and Baig, 24, throughout their IVF journey, from their very first scans through to the birth of their son.

The couple will meet other people in similar circumstances to themselves, and explore the hidden difficulties of IVF treatment, while also discussing the prejudice faced by some same-sex couples wanting to conceive and the issues around being a mixed-race couple undergoing treatment.

Actress and original member of pop group S Club 7 Hannah Spearritt is also taking part in the series and will investigate breast implant illness after she suffered from the condition following breast augmentation surgery in 2013.

Alongside her partner Adam, 41-year-old Spearritt will meet other women who share her experience and attempt to change how breast implant illness is treated in the UK.

In Tanya Bardsley: Me & ADHD, original cast member of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire Tanya Bardsley will speak candidly about her experience of living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) after she was diagnosed with the condition six weeks before her 40th birthday.

Bardsley, 41, who is married to professional footballer Phil Bardsley, will give viewers an insight into how her life has changed since her diagnosis and also reveal what it is like to be a parent to a child with the condition after her son was also recently diagnosed with ADHD.

Speaking about the upcoming show, ITV’s commissioning editor of reality TV Amanda Stavri said: “At ITV we’re committed to depicting real-life stories for our viewers, in an authentic and truthful way – tackling important issues, myth-busting and providing important insight to create and instil change.

“These four equally brilliant documentaries would not have been possible without Jacqueline, Nicola and Ella, Hannah and Tanya’s support and bravery, and so we’d like to pass on our thanks to them for sharing their personal experiences to help raise awareness and bring these real-life issues to light.”

Four hour-long episodes of Celebrity Health Stories will air on ITVBe later this year.

More in this section

Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis to leave EastEnders Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis to leave EastEnders
Blink-182 and Metallica drummers join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert Blink-182 and Metallica drummers join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Zoe Ball: I’m embracing all of life and its adventures in my 50s Zoe Ball: I’m embracing all of life and its adventures in my 50s
showbiznicola adamsjacqueline jossatanya bardsleyhealthstoriescelebrity health storieshannah spearrittitvbe
Anne-Marie Duff felt ‘responsibility’ to abuse victims during Bad Sisters filming

Anne-Marie Duff felt ‘responsibility’ to abuse victims during Bad Sisters filming

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more