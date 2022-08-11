Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 07:41

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh marries actress Emma Currie

The 63-year-old shared the news via his Instagram.

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Irvine Welsh has married actress Emma Currie, sharing the news with a sweet post on his Instagram.

The 63-year-old Scottish author revealed he had married his partner, former Taggart actress Currie, in a short post on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of the couple sat on a bench in their wedding attire with Currie’s bouquet to one side, Welsh wrote: “Knot tied. All good in the world. See you later, alligators.”

Currie also shared two of images of the occasion to her own Instagram page, simply captioned: “Today I married the love of my life.”

Welsh revealed he had proposed to Currie in a post on his Instagram earlier this year. He captioned an image of Currie smiling and showing her ring to the camera: “My god. She said yes. Pissing wet day in Scotland but she said yes. So f*** everything else. Never been so happy in my life.”

The author gained recognition for his depictions of raw Scottish experiences and his most famous novel Trainspotting was made into a film, directed by Danny Boyle and starring Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle.

The film, released in 1996, follows a group of friends suffering from heroin addiction in a deprived area of Edinburgh.

Its sequel, T2 Trainspotting, was released more than two decades later in 2017.

More in this section

Hollywood star Anne Heche in a coma after LA car crash Hollywood star Anne Heche in a coma after LA car crash
Iron Throne erected outside Tower of London to mark House Of The Dragon launch Iron Throne erected outside Tower of London to mark House Of The Dragon launch
Movie review: Where is Anne Frank is heavy-handed with timely political rhetoric Movie review: Where is Anne Frank is heavy-handed with timely political rhetoric
scotlandcontent warningshowbizwelshtrainspottingirvine welshemma currie
Actor Ezra Miller charged with burglary by US state police

Actor Ezra Miller charged with burglary by US state police

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more