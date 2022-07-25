Lauren Goodger: I need to understand how my daughter died for my own sanity

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has spoken about the death of her baby daughter Lorena, revealing that she needs “to understand how she died for (her) own sanity”.

Earlier this month, the Only Way is Essex star, 35, revealed on Instagram that her daughter had died shortly after birth.

Speaking to The Sun, Goodger recalled the tragic loss of her newborn daughter and revealed she was having a post-mortem conducted in an attempt to fully understand why Lorena died.

She told the newspaper: “I went into hospital thinking I would come home with a baby girl but I came home with nothing.

“Lorena was a healthy baby and it was a textbook pregnancy.”

The heart-broken mother said the baby’s cause of death was still unclear.

“This is why I am having an autopsy. I need to understand, medically, how she died for my own sanity,” Goodger added.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger called the loss of her baby ‘the most traumatic experience’ of her life (Nick Ansell/PA)

Goodger and her partner Charles Dury also share daughter Larose, who was born in July 2021.

Goodger, who joined the ITV reality show as one of its original cast members in 2010, added: “This has been the most traumatic experience of my life.

“Since Lorena passed away, I have had so many messages from other women who have gone through this too,” she told the newspaper.

“I want to talk about her death to help other parents out there going through this. I want them to know they aren’t alone.”