Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 17:08

Davide and Ekin-Su to consider future of their relationship after movie night

The islanders will get the chance to reveal their true thoughts about their fellow competitors in two games in Monday’s episode
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu will consider the future of their relationship after the revelations of movie night on Love Island.

The couple saw clips of each other getting intimate with other islanders while they were split up during Casa Amor.

Monday’s episode will see Davide confess to the boys the next morning that he is feeling “very confused” about his future with Ekin-Su.

In a preview clip, Ekin-Su asks him: “Do you understand my point of view? How do you think I feel when my partner doesn’t believe me?”

Davide replies: “Well, it’s not 100% fully and only my fault.”

The Turkish actress also appears cautious about their future as she adds: “If there’s no trust, there’s no relationship.”

Adam Collard also chats to Davide to share his thoughts on their relationship.

He says: “There’s a reason why you keep getting drawn together, why do you choose each other every recoupling, why are you flirting?

“Because it is good when you see you around the Villa, you and Ekin-Su, you do work and maybe she’s realised in Casa Amor how much you actually meant to her.”

Tensions are also set to rise in the villa as the islanders play two games which will reveal their true thoughts about their fellow competitors.

The first game, Suck and Blow, will see them pass a card around the circle using just their mouths and whoever drops the card must complete a dare.

The dares include kissing the islander you fancy most, which will land on Billy Brown.

Adam will be dared to do a three-way kiss with two contestants of his choice.

The islanders will also get to see each other’s true colours in Snog Marry Pie.

It will be the girls’ turn first and they must choose who they would wish to kiss, marry or hit in the face with a cream pie.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Monday on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.

