Myleene Klass records musical project with daughters

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Myleene Klass said “I’ve got my own band” after revealing she has recorded a lullaby album with her musically-gifted children.

The former Hear’Say pop star and her daughters, Ava, 14, who has secured a place at the Royal Academy of Music, and 11-year-old Hero, who is preparing to take her Grade Seven in piano, joined forces on the project.

The album titled My Lullabies: Motown is a collection of 13 re-interpreted classic tracks, including Stevie Wonder’s My Cherie Amour and My Girl by The Temptations.

Myleene Klass with daughters Ava and Hero (Hello/PA)

Klass, 44, told Hello magazine: “They’re my girls. We’re the Klass girls, that’s how we see ourselves.

“It’s been a phenomenal collaboration and I’ve got my own band.”

Klass revealed she has dedicated song What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted on the album to all of her “angel babies”, having suffered four miscarriages.

She said: “Just because I put a lullaby album out there, it doesn’t mean it’s for a perfect world. I cried all the way through that song – recording and sobbing.”

The idea for the album came from Myleene’s Music Klass lessons she gave on YouTube during the national lockdown, which was often joined by her children.

Daughter Hero said: “We have a special bond, and we’ll always be there for each other.”

Myleene also joked her three-old-son Apollo with fiance Simon Motson could join the family music venture.

“Well, I need a drummer. He throws enough things around the house so he’s showing the right potential,” the TV presenter added.