Drama unfolds in Love Island villa as movie night returns

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen face trouble in paradise as tensions unfolded following the return of movie night.

The segment allows the islanders to see clips of antics which have happened when the couples have been tempted by newcomers.

Friday’s episode saw the contestants take part in a quiz to earn the right to choose whose dirty laundry gets played on the big screen in front of everyone.

Gemma received the text message which read: “It’s time to get glam and hit the red carpet as you attend Mad Movies the premiere! #SpillThePopcorn #ITV2andChill”

After winning the quiz question, the boys asked to see a clip titled “She’s just not that into you”.

It starred Gemma insinuating her head could be turned by another boy while talking to Dami Hope and flirting with new boy Billy Brown in the kitchen.

After watching the clip, Luca said: “F***ing muggy. I got made out to be like a f***ing p***k.”

Speaking to Billy, he said: “I am 100% bringing that up. She’s just saying what everyone else is saying and has been telling me, which is that you’re cracking on with her.

“You were flirting. I don’t care, you can crack on, it’s Love Island but I was made out to be an idiot for it.”

He added: “I can’t stand f***ing liars. I got made out to be overprotective or whatever. If you wanna flirt, I’ll flirt. Drop me a f***ing bombshell in here now.”

The boys also won the right to choose a second clip after winning another quiz question, this time choosing to view “I know what Ekin-Su did last summer.”

It showed the Turkish actress getting intimate in Casa Amor with another boy and later asking him to keep it a secret, having told her partner Davide Sanclimenti that nothing happened while she was away.

In the beach hut, Davide said: “Apparently she had something in Casa Amor with that boy … the point is not that she had something, the point is that why you lied again. Why you, Ekin-Su, need to lie to me.”

Davide appeared wary going into the challenge telling the boys: “Forget nothing, at the end someone will pay the bill.”

The episode also saw islanders Josh Le Grove and Coco Lodge dumped from the villa after the public voted for their favourite boy and girl.

It was revealed at the end of Thursday’s episode that the boys with the fewest votes included Andrew Le Page and Deji Adeniyi while the girls with the fewest votes featured Summer Botwe and Tasha Ghouri.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Saturday on ITV2 and ITV Hub.