Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 04:27

Scrubs TV comedy co-executive producer arrested on multiple sexual assault charges

Eric Weinberg allegedly approached targeted young women in public places under the guise of being a photographer offering them work.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The co-executive producer of popular US comedy show Scrubs has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault.

Eric Weinberg allegedly targeted young women in public places under the guise of being a photographer offering them work.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department said the writer would sexually assault the women during such photo-shoots, which took place at his own residence.

Weinberg was arrested at around midday on Thursday in the Los Feliz area of LA and was charged with several counts of sexual assault including rape.

His total bail has been set at $3.225 million dollars.

 

The LAPD said Weinberg’s arrest was related to crimes committed in LA between 2012 and 2019, though detectives believe there are additional unidentified victims that could date back to the early 1990s.

“Weinberg was a Hollywood producer/writer and appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places,” an LAPD spokesperson said.

“Weinberg would approach the women who were in their 20-30s, under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them.

“Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot.”

Victims or anyone with information have been urged to contact detectives.

