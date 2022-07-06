Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 06:37

US guitarist Carlos Santana ‘doing well’ after collapsing onstage in Michigan

Representatives for the musician said he had been ‘over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration’ during the show on Tuesday night.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

US guitarist Carlos Santana is “doing well” as he recovers in hospital after collapsing onstage during a performance in Michigan.

Representatives for the musician said he had been “overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” during the show on Tuesday night.

The 74-year-old, whose band is known for hits including Smooth and Maria Maria, was attended to by multiple staff members and medical personnel.

Videos shared on social media showed Santana being helped off the stage and waving to fans as he exited.

Members of the audience were reportedly asked by venue staff for their “prayers” following the “severe” medical emergency.

“Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well,” the musician’s manager Michael Vrionis confirmed to the PA news agency.

The incident occurred during Santana’s Miraculous Supernatural Tour, which the band is currently undergoing with fellow rock band Earth, Wind & Fire.

Santana was performing at Pine Knob Music Theatre, an outdoor venue near the city of Detroit.

Mr Vrionis added that Wednesday’s performance at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, would be postponed following the incident.

Santana was forced to postpone part of a Las Vegas residency in December last year, following an “unscheduled” heart procedure.

He resumed the residency in January and began the North American tour in March.

