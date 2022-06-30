Love Island recoupling ruffles feathers in the villa after unexpected choices

Naomi Clarke and Alex Green, PA Reporters

A recoupling in the Love Island villa has ruffled a few feathers as single girls Ekin-Su, Antigone and Danica made their choices.

The female islanders were giving the power to choose their match during Wednesday’s episode, which saw Ekin-Su Culculoglu reunite with her first flame on the show Davide Sanclimenti.

Her decision to choose Davide over her current partner, Charlie Radnedge, and previous match, Jay Younger, seemed to shock her fellow islanders.

After tonight's recoupling, your new couples are:



❤️ Paige & Jacques

❤️ Tasha & Andrew

❤️ Indiyah & Dami

❤️ Gemma & Luca

❤️ Ekin-Su & Davide

❤️ Danica & Jay

❤️ Antigoni & Charlie #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 29, 2022

During her recoupling speech, the 27-year-old actress said she was not sure whether to “play it safe or take a risk” but decided she wanted to give her relationship with Davide another chance.

Antigone Buxton, who was coupled up with Davide, appeared unhappy about the decision, but more unease was in store for her as her other potential partner was also taken.

Up next was Danica Taylor who chose Jay, despite him having expressing earlier in the day that he was more romantically interested in Antigone.

This left Antigone to pick the remaining boy, Charlie.

The recoupling also saw a number of islanders who have been in relationships from the beginning stay together, including Tasha Ghouri choosing Andrew Le Page, despite them experiencing some issues in recent days.

Gemma Owen also returned to Luca Bish, who she has been with since week one, saying that she feels they “could have something quite special”.

Indiyah Polack choice to recouple with Dami Hope, admitting that sometimes their relationship felt “too good to be true” but that she wants it to feel like that “forever”.

While Paige Thorne reunited with Jacques O’Neill after she had previously been taken by Jay during the last recoupling.

Following the dramatic scenes around the fire pit, Antigone appeared hurt as she told the girls she was led to believe that Jay had informed Danica he was not interested in her and that Ekin-Su had not informed her ahead of time that she would take Davide.

A tense conversation ensued as Jay and Danica chatted about their coupling and how their conversation earlier in the day had not been clear.

Danica appeared confused at the situation as she said in the Beach Hut: “I don’t know maybe I’m on cloud cuckoo at the moment, but you know if there’s not a solid connection for me to follow, genuinely, what am I meant to do?

“I’m just here to follow what Danica’s heart is telling her to do.”

Ekin-Su also clarified her decision to Gemma and Luca saying: “At the end of the day, all three boys are a risk.

“Charlie and I were in the same bed for a week and I didn’t fancy him at all.

“I’m sorry, I can’t fake in here.

“I’d rather be in bed with someone I really fancy and if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out.”

Davide also seemed open to exploring the relationship with Ekin-Su further, but admitted he was not quite clear of what he would like at this moment.

He said in the Beach Hut: “I’m still having fun with the Ekin-Su.

“If my opinion about Ekin-Su changes, maybe something can grow.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media 2.