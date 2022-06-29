Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 16:26

Glastonbury 2022 broke data records, EE says

The festival’s technology partner said more than 182 terabytes of data were used over the five days of the event.
Glastonbury 2022 broke data records, EE says

By Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

Music fans at this year’s Glastonbury Festival used more data than ever before during the event, EE has revealed.

The mobile operator said more than 182 terabytes of data were used over the course of Glastonbury’s five days – equivalent to viewing 7.2 billion Instagram posts – which was a 76 per cent increase on the previous record set during the last festival in 2019.

EE is the technology partner of the festival, which saw Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar headline, with Diana Ross performing in the traditional Sunday legends slot.

According to the operator’s figures, 3.4 million calls were made by attendees during the festival – up 200,000 from 2019 – and almost 12,000 people used the EE Recharge Tent to give their phones a battery boost.

The firm said the official Glastonbury app it helped to develop, which allowed users to create personalised line-ups, was downloaded 193,000 times.

Diana Ross was the most popular performer, according to the app, with 53,000 users adding her to their schedule.

“With so many new and exciting ways for festival goers to share their Glastonbury experiences with friends and family, it’s no wonder that every year we see the demand for data increasing,” said Pete Jeavons, EE’s marketing communications director.

“This legendary festival is one of the most exciting places on the planet for music fans, and our data shows that people are as keen as ever to use our technology to make the most of their time at Worthy Farm.

“It makes us all really proud to see how many people benefited from the ability to plan their line-ups and catch their favourite artists.”

More in this section

Why the Love Island-approved three-piece bikini is summer’s hottest swimwear trend Why the Love Island-approved three-piece bikini is summer’s hottest swimwear trend
Beyonce shares striking image of herself ahead of Renaissance album release Beyonce shares striking image of herself ahead of Renaissance album release
Louise Thompson reveals she still gets ‘agonising pain’ after traumatic birth Louise Thompson reveals she still gets ‘agonising pain’ after traumatic birth
technologyglastonburymobile dataee
Simon Pegg ‘delighted’ to be offered role outside comedy

Simon Pegg ‘delighted’ to be offered role outside comedy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more