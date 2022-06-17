Led Zeppelin and Nirvana stars join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones and former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic have been added to the line-up of a tribute concert in memory of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The event at London’s Wembley Stadium will also now feature appearances from Nile Rodgers of Chic, Chilean-American multi-instrumentalist Alain Johannes and award-winning record producer Greg Kurstin.

American comedian Chris Rock is also joining the line-up for a special set.

They join a billing that already includes acts such as Liam Gallagher, Brian May of Queen and stand-up Dave Chappelle.

Welcome newly added guest artists to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London! Tickets are on sale today at 9AM local time. https://t.co/F6EhPQQIUw



The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit charities in both the US & UK chosen by the Hawkins family. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/iVrKkSpC96 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 17, 2022

Queens Of The Stone Age star Josh Homme; Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang; producer and jazz drummer Omar Hakim; and Rush frontman Geddy Lee are also performing.

The show is being followed by a second concert on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with acts such as Alanis Morissette and Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers on the bill.

The shows are expected to be the band’s first since Hawkins was found dead aged 50 in his hotel room in Colombia in March.

No cause of death was announced, although a preliminary toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including opioids and marijuana.

Hawkins had played in the band, fronted by former Nirvana drummer turned lead singer Dave Grohl, for more than two decades.

He joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after previously touring with Morrissette. Hawkins also starred with the band in their recently released film, Studio 666.