Britney Spears thanks Versace for making her look like a ‘princess’ for wedding

Britney Spears has thanked the team of dress-makers at Versace for turning her into a “real-life princess” for her wedding day.

The singer shared a video of the process online, revealing that over 700 hand stitches had gone into tailoring and crafting the dress.

The garment was crafted in a delicate white silk cady and featured a portrait neckline wrapped around the shoulders, coming together with a stream of pearl buttons.

Spears, 40, married long-term partner Sam Asghari at her Los Angeles home last Thursday.

The ceremony was a private affair and invitees included famous faces including Paris Hilton, Madonna and Donatella Versace herself, who is a personal friend of the couple.

“The happiest day seeing @britneyspears marry @samasghari. Seeing them both in Versace for their special day makes me so proud,” Versace wrote on social media following the wedding.

The wedding day was somewhat blighted by Spear’s former husband Jason Alexander, who arrived unannounced at the property with the intention of “crashing” the event.

Alexander, who is remanded in prison, was denied a request to reduce his $100,000 bail on Wednesday.