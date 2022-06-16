Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 08:50

Netflix offers first glimpse of Emma Thompson as formidable Miss Trunchbull

The award-winning actress will star alongside a host of famous British faces.
Netflix offers first glimpse of Emma Thompson as formidable Miss Trunchbull

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Netflix has offered the first glimpse of Emma Thompson as the formidable Miss Trunchbull in the upcoming film of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.

The streaming giant released a new trailer for the film which stars the award-winning actress alongside a host of famous British faces.

Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Sindhu Vee and Andrea Riseborough are joined by newcomer Alicia Weir, who plays the title character.

The film adaptation, written by Dennis Kelly, is adapted from the Tony and Olivier award-winning Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of the popular musical.

Newcomer Alicia Weir will play the title character of Matilda Wormwood (Netflix/PA)

In a picture released alongside the trailer, Thompson is seen with the tight bun and famous military style coat of the bullish headteacher.

The role was played by Welsh actress Pam Ferris in the original 1996 film Matilda, which also starred US actors Danny DeVito, Rhea Pearlman and Mara Wilson.

Lynch will play Matilda’s kindly teacher Miss Honey and Vee will take on the role of librarian Mrs Phelps, who loans the precocious child her first books.

Graham and Riseborough play the trashy, TV-watching, money-obsessed Mr and Mrs Wormwood.

The film is scheduled for release in December.

More in this section

Documentary to tell story of Nazi spy based in Donegal in 1937 Documentary to tell story of Nazi spy based in Donegal in 1937
Warner Bros release first look at Ryan Gosling in Barbie film Warner Bros release first look at Ryan Gosling in Barbie film
Lil Wayne will not perform at festival after UK Home Office refused entry Lil Wayne will not perform at festival after UK Home Office refused entry
Matthew Perry announces he has finished writing his autobiography

Matthew Perry announces he has finished writing his autobiography

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more