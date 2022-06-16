Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 07:00

Britney Spears’ ex-husband denied bail reduction and will remain in jail

Jason Alexander, 40, was arrested after turning up to the singer’s Los Angeles home and attempting to crash her wedding.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Britney Spears’ ex-husband has been denied a bail reduction and will remain behind bars after being charged with felony stalking and four misdemeanours.

Alexander, 40, was charged with the offences after turning up to the singer’s Los Angeles home and attempting to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari last week.

As well as the felony charge he faced two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident.

Jason Alexander, 40, was arrested after turning up to the singer’s Los Angeles home and attempting to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari (pictured) (Jordan Strauss/AP)

He pleaded not guilty on all counts at a hearing on Monday, though his bail  was set at $100,000. A restraining order was also issued requiring him to stay at least 100 yards from the pop star for three years.

At a bail hearing on Wednesday at Ventura County Superior court, his request for the bail amount to be reduced was denied by judge Catherine Voelker, as was his request to be released from jail.

He was remanded again and remains in Ventura County jail ahead of two preliminary hearings next week.

The intimate wedding ceremony between the singer, 40, and her 28-year-old fitness trainer partner Asghari was held last Thursday.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the "2019 Daytime Beauty Awards" held at the Taglyan Complex
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married at her Los Angeles home last week (PA)

High-profile celebrities including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace and Madonna were in attendance.

Shortly before the incident Alexander had posted an Instagram Live story from outside Spears’ property in which he said he was there to “crash” the wedding.

He was arrested by officers from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and taken to jail.

Alexander was the singer’s first husband, but the two were married for less than three days in 2004 before an annulment.

His next court appearances are scheduled for June 22nd and June 24th.

