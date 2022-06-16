Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 06:55

Lil Wayne will not perform at festival after UK Home Office refused entry

The rapper has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and won five Grammy awards.
Lil Wayne will not perform at festival after UK Home Office refused entry

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Lil Wayne will no longer headline at Strawberries & Creem festival in Cambridge after he was banned from entering the UK at the “last minute”, event organisers have said.

The Grammy-award winning American rapper, 39, will not perform on Saturday in what was believed to be his first UK show in 14 years after he had his visa application “refused.”

Announcing the change in line-up, which will see Ludacris headline instead, the organisers said they are “deeply disappointed” by this “sudden and negative ruling.”

“Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform at the festival on Saturday June 18.

“Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the UK directly by the Home Office in a last minute decision.

“We have received very minimal notice, and the timing of the decision is of course upsetting for all involved – including Lil Wayne’s fans, as well as the festival team,” a statement said.

The hip-hop star, a convicted felon, admitted a weapons charge in December 2020 and was facing up to 10 years in jail before Donald Trump pardoned him during his final hours as president.

In a statement on Wednesday, the UK Home Office said: “Any individual who has been sentenced to a custodial sentence of 12 months or more must have their application refused.”

Strawberries and Creem festival
Strawberries and Creem festival (Strawberries and Creem/PA).

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, was previously forced to cancel an anticipated UK tour in 2011 after his visa application was reportedly rejected by UK border authorities due to prior convictions in the US.

His performance at Strawberries & Creem festival, alongside Tion Wayne, Mabel and Katy B, was set to be his only European show in 2022, the festival previously said.

The festival, which has been running since 2014, will run for three days at Childerley Orchard in Cambridge.

The rapper has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and won five Grammy awards.

More in this section

Matthew Perry announces he has finished writing his autobiography Matthew Perry announces he has finished writing his autobiography
Documentary to tell story of Nazi spy based in Donegal in 1937 Documentary to tell story of Nazi spy based in Donegal in 1937
Melanie C says Spice Girls were all 'misfits' Melanie C says Spice Girls were all 'misfits'
Warner Bros release first look at Ryan Gosling in Barbie film

Warner Bros release first look at Ryan Gosling in Barbie film

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more