Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 18:49

Warner Bros release first look at Ryan Gosling in Barbie film

The film also stars Margot Robbie as the world-famous doll
Warner Bros release first look at Ryan Gosling in Barbie film

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Warner Bros has revealed first-look images of Ryan Gosling as Ken Doll in the upcoming live-action Barbie film.

Gosling (41) will star alongside Margot Robbie, who plays the world-famous doll in the movie directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

It is a joint project between Warner Bros and Barbie manufacturer Mattel.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros shared a picture of Gosling with bleached blonde hair, wearing an unbuttoned denim jacket showing off his tanned stomach underneath.

The actor, who is also wearing matching jeans with the top of his white pants showing the word “Ken”, is leaning up against a bright pink post against a pink backdrop.

Last month, the company revealed the live-action film will be released on July 21st next year.

Acclaimed actress and director Gerwig (37) has co-written the script with her partner Noah Baumbach.

She was nominated for the best director and best original screenplay Oscars for 2017 coming-of-age drama Lady Bird, and scored a nod for best adapted screenplay with 2019’s Little Women.

More in this section

Documentary to tell story of Nazi spy based in Donegal in 1937 Documentary to tell story of Nazi spy based in Donegal in 1937
Collector: Ripley’s irresponsible to loan Marilyn Monroe dress to Kim Kardashian Collector: Ripley’s irresponsible to loan Marilyn Monroe dress to Kim Kardashian
Hailey Bieber offers update on husband Justin’s facial paralysis Hailey Bieber offers update on husband Justin’s facial paralysis
Matthew Perry announces he has finished writing his autobiography

Matthew Perry announces he has finished writing his autobiography

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more