Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 16:44

Mick Jagger offers health update and rescheduled dates for Rolling Stones shows

The rock band have rescheduled two performances of their Sixty tour after the singer tested positive
Mick Jagger offers health update and rescheduled dates for Rolling Stones shows

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Sir Mick Jagger has thanked fans for their messages and said he is feeling “much better” after revealing on Monday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 78, also told fans that the band’s Amsterdam performance has been rescheduled for July 7 after it was cancelled due to him contracting the virus.

He added that a new date for Bern in Switzerland, which had been due to take place this Friday, will be announced soon.

In a post on Instagram, Sir Mick wrote: “Thank you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few days.

“I’m feeling much better and can’t wait to get back on stage next week!

“The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled for July 7 and we’ll have news of the new Bern date ASAP. See you soon! Mick.”

The rock band also offered their “deepest apologies” to fans who were due to see them in Amsterdam on Monday but said they “can’t wait” for the new date.

They added that tickets for the original show will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

The band, which also features guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, with Steve Jordan on drums, are performing in 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe.

They are still due to perform in Milan, Italy, on June 21, before an appearance in London on June 25.

Jordan is touring with the band after the death last August of long-standing drummer Charlie Watts at the age of 80.

The band made their return to the UK stage at Anfield football stadium on Thursday last week, and are due to play two shows at BTS Hyde Park in London this summer.

More in this section

Matthew Perry announces he has finished writing his autobiography Matthew Perry announces he has finished writing his autobiography
Collector: Ripley’s irresponsible to loan Marilyn Monroe dress to Kim Kardashian Collector: Ripley’s irresponsible to loan Marilyn Monroe dress to Kim Kardashian
Lizzo announces new version of song Grrrls following backlash over ableist lyric Lizzo announces new version of song Grrrls following backlash over ableist lyric
Documentary to tell story of Nazi spy based in Donegal in 1937

Documentary to tell story of Nazi spy based in Donegal in 1937

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more