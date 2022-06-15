Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 06:27

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt happy to be friends years after engagement split

The Hollywood A-listers became engaged in 1996 but later called off the marriage.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt happy to be friends years after engagement split

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt say they still love each other and are glad to be friends years after they split up.

The Hollywood A-listers, who became engaged in 1996 but later called off the marriage, reflected on their relationship in a recent interview.

Paltrow is now married to producer Brad Falchuk and said that it had taken her 20 years but that she had “finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry”.

Sitting down for a conversation featured on Paltrow’s brand Goop’s website, the two recalled Pitt’s relationship with her father Bruce Paltrow.

Frederique Constant new watch collection launch – London
Paltrow is now married to producer Brad Falchuk. Photo: Ian West/PA

“What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately,” Paltrow said.

“Oh man, everything works out, doesn’t it?… And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now… And I do love you,” Pitt replied.

He continued: “One of the many things I loved about Bruce — because he did have a profound effect on me and is someone I still think about — was he really fostered your voice, your independence.

“He carved the way for you guys to be who you are. And I think that’s so important to parenting.

“You guys were just so free in your conversations. And witty. And intelligent… He could be tough if he needed to be, but it would be rare — only if someone was out of line.

“That man was funny. He was funny. And you guys were so funny together, ripping across the table, which was a rarity that I hadn’t experienced much, and I loved it.

Brad Pitt suing Angelina Jolie
Pitt continues to be embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their co-owned vineyard in the south of France. Photo: Jennifer Graylock/PA

“The fun you guys had was infectious. You could just see just how much he adored you.”

The actor said he “100 per cent” felt paternal energy from Paltrow’s father during their time together and was given “that same kind of guidance that you would get from a coach or a mentor”.

Paltrow replied: “He was my father, but he was very much a mentor.

“He loved being in that role for the people that he really loved, and you were definitely one of them.”

It comes as Pitt continues to be embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-wife and fellow actor Angelina Jolie over their co-owned vineyard in the south of France.

His lawyers claim that Jolie “sought to inflict harm” on him by selling her stake in the property to a Russian oligarch.

More in this section

Lizzo announces new version of song Grrrls following backlash over ableist lyric Lizzo announces new version of song Grrrls following backlash over ableist lyric
Rian Johnson reveals title of highly anticipated Knives Out sequel Rian Johnson reveals title of highly anticipated Knives Out sequel
Amber Heard says she does not blame jury in Johnny Depp defamation case Amber Heard says she does not blame jury in Johnny Depp defamation case
Collector: Ripley’s irresponsible to loan Marilyn Monroe dress to Kim Kardashian

Collector: Ripley’s irresponsible to loan Marilyn Monroe dress to Kim Kardashian

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more