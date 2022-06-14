Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 11:05

Justin Bieber: Jesus has given me peace while struggling with facial paralysis

In an update about his condition, the singer said ‘each day has gotten better’ despite him still suffering from discomfort.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Justin Bieber says a relationship with Jesus has given him “peace during this horrific storm”, following his announcement that is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Posting an update online for fans, the singer said “each day has gotten better” despite the discomfort of his condition.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is due to viral reactivation and is one of 60 causes of facial palsy, or facial paralysis, as it is known in the US.

The 27-year-old previously said that he had been doing facial exercises to regain movement, but it would still take time to recover, after upcoming dates on his Purpose tour were cancelled.

“Wanted to share a bit of how I’ve been feelin,” he posted on his Instagram story on Monday.

 

“Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.

“I’m reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.

“This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing.”

He added: “I know this storm will pass but in the meantime I know Jesus is with me.”

Following the original announcement, Bieber received an outpouring of love for his honesty from celebrity friends including DJ Khaled and Romeo Beckham, while his wife Hailey Bieber wrote: “I love you baby.”

Bieber kicked off his world tour with a 52-date North American leg in 2022, starting in San Diego on February 18th.

