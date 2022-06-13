Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 17:43

Rolling Stones cancel show after Mick Jagger tests positive for Covid

The band were due to perform in the Netherlands on Monday.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Mick Jagger has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the Rolling Stones to cancel their show in Amsterdam on Monday.

The band, which also features guitarist Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood with Steve Jordan on drums, are on their SIXTY tour, which consists of 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe.

A statement on behalf of the band said: “The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of Covid upon arrival at the stadium.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.

“The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.”

