Extra Garth Brooks tickets to go on sale for Croke Park concerts

Garth Brook has announced extra tickets will go on sale for his Croke Park stadium shows this September.

The extra tickets will go on sale Thursday for the five-night run.

Organisers of the tour announced that the Dublin shows will be recorded filmed.

A statement released on Monday said now that plans around filming and camera positions in the stadium have been finalised, a limited number of production hold tickets will be released.

The country music singer is due to play five-nights in Croke Park on September 9th, 10th, 11th, 16th and 17th.

These extra tickets will go on sale this Thursday, June 16th at 8am from ticketmaster.ie.