Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 10:49

United Arab Emirates bans Pixar’s Lightyear from cinemas over lesbian kiss

Cinemas in the UAE had already advertised showtimes for the film
By Jon Gambrell, Associated Press

The United Arab Emirates has banned Pixar’s Lightyear from showing in cinemas amid reports the film includes a kiss between two female characters.

The Emirates, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, announced through its Media Regulatory Office of the country’s Ministry of Youth and Culture that the movie will not be opening in the country this Thursday.

The film “is not licensed for public screening in all cinemas in the UAE, due to its violation of the country’s media content standards”, the office said in a tweet.

“The office confirms that all films screened in cinemas across the country are subject to follow-up and evaluation before the date of screening to the public, to ensure the safety of the circulated content according to the appropriate age classification.”

The office did not elaborate on the tweet and did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.

The tweet included an image of the film’s poster, with the profile image of its main character Buzz Lightyear with a “no” symbol over it in red.

Cinemas in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula, had already advertised showtimes for the film.

The movie, with actor Chris Evans voicing the Buzz Lightyear action figure from the Toy Story films, reportedly includes a character voiced by actress Uzo Aduba kissing another woman with whom she is in a relationship.

The UAE, like much of the wider Middle East, is a Muslim-led nation that criminalises same-sex relationships.

The US State Department warns that Islamic – or Shariah – law can include the death penalty for same-sex conduct, while Dubai can levy a 10-year prison sentence and Abu Dhabi allows for up to 14 years.

Lightyear is expected to be a major draw for Disney, with analysts estimating it could gross more than £82 million (€95.6 million) in its first weekend.

