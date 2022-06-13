Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 10:38

Jennifer Hudson achieves EGOT status after Tony Award win

The actress and singer served as a producer for A Strange Loop, which won the best musical at the 75th annual ceremony in New York
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jennifer Hudson has achieved the coveted EGOT status after winning a Tony award on Sunday.

The actress and singer served as a producer for A Strange Loop, which won best musical at the 75th annual ceremony in New York.

EGOT status refers to individuals who win all four major entertainment awards; an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony.

The prestigious status has only been awarded to 16 individuals previously, and the list includes such notable figures as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rita Moreno, John Legend and Whoopi Goldberg.

75th Annual Tony Awards – Show
Hudson also introduced a performance by the cast of A Strange Loop at the Tonys alongside Drag Race star Ru Paul (Charles Sykes/AP)

Hudson won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in the 2006 film Dreamgirls.

She is a two-time Grammy-winner, having won awards for best R&B album in 2009 and best musical theatre album in 2017.

Last year she picked up a Daytime Emmy award for her producer role on Baba Yaga.

Hudson also introduced a performance by the cast of A Strange Loop at the Tonys alongside Drag Race star Ru Paul.

