First Love Island contestant leaves the villa in surprise exit

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Liam Llewellyn has become the first Love Island contestant to leave the villa, according to reports.

The student, 22, from Wales is said to have quit the ITV2 dating show after just four days.

Friday evening’s show is expected to show him gathering the other islanders around the fire pit to tell them the news, The Sun said.

😵‍💫 FIRST LOOK 😵‍💫



Our Islanders heads' are spinning as they make difficult decisions... Who will leave the villa after the first recoupling? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vTkSvNdObW — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 10, 2022

“I think we need to have a chat, we need to get everyone by the fire pit,” he will say to the other male contestants.

Earlier in the week, viewers voted for Liam to go on two dates with newcomers Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Afia Tonkmor after being left single in the villa.

Despite faring well during the dates and returning to the villa with a woman on each arm, neither showed further interest in him.

He partnered up with Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma on the show’s first day but the 19-year-old dressage rider was stolen by Davide Sanclimenti after his surprise arrival in the villa.

The Welshman previously hinted he was anxious about being left single on the show.

Speaking about the first coupling ceremony of the series, he said: “No one wants to be last one, do they? No one wants to be the last picked.”