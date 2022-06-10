Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 14:42

Britney Spears marries long-term partner Sam Asghari

The pair became engaged in September last year with the singer joking that the proposal was ‘way overdue’
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Britney Spears has married her long-time partner Sam Asghari at her home in Los Angeles.

The pair became engaged in September last year with the singer joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

The wedding comes just months after the pop megastar was freed from her conservatorship, which allowed her father Jamie Spears to control her freedom and finances for almost 14 years.

The controversial legal arrangement was terminated by Los Angeles Superior Court in November 2021.

Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the marriage to the AP news agency.

“I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married,” he said.

“I know (Asghari) wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

A source quoted by American publication People said the ceremony on Thursday was to be attended by around “60 guests of those in their close circle”.

Guests who reportedly attended included Donatella Versace and the singer’s brother Bryan, though sister Jamie-Lynn and parents were not due to be present.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

In May, the singer announced the loss of her “miracle baby early in the pregnancy”.

She had revealed she was pregnant a month earlier, saying she had taken a test after Asghari teased her about being “food pregnant”.

The wedding is the singer’s third trip down the aisle, having divorced Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children, Sean and Jayden, in 2007.

She was also married to Jason Alexander in 2004 but it was annulled after just 55 hours.

Alexander, 40, was arrested and charged with four misdemeanours on Thursday after arriving at the address with the intention of “crashing” the event.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to the PA news agency that Alexander had been taken into custody following the incident, which involved an altercation with security officers at the property.

