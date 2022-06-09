Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 19:55

Rebel Wilson says she has found her ‘Disney princess’ in coming out post

The Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids star posted a rainbow emoji on Instagram.
Rebel Wilson says she has found her ‘Disney princess’ in coming out post

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Rebel Wilson has revealed she is in a relationship with a woman.

The Australian actress (42) said she had found her “Disney princess” as she shared a selfie with her new partner on Instagram.

Her post prompted a wave of congratulations from fans and famous friends, and was liked more than 200,000 times within two hours.

She wrote, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” before adding a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #loveislove.

Last month, Wilson told People she had been set up with a new partner “through a friend” but refused to reveal their identity.

She said: “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other.

“It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic.”

Wilson was previously in a relationship with businessman Jacob Busch.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in September 2020 at a gala in Monaco but appeared to confirm their split the following February.

Earlier this year, Wilson followed in the footsteps of Graham Norton, Dame Joanna Lumley and Stephen Fry by hosting the Baftas at the Royal Albert Hall.

More in this section

Britney Spears to marry Sam Asghari in surprise wedding Britney Spears to marry Sam Asghari in surprise wedding
Damian Lewis pays tribute to late wife Helen McCrory as ‘fabulous human being’ Damian Lewis pays tribute to late wife Helen McCrory as ‘fabulous human being’
Two new Love Island bombshells to ruffle feathers in the villa Two new Love Island bombshells to ruffle feathers in the villa
Sue Barker announces retirement from Wimbledon coverage after 30 years

Sue Barker announces retirement from Wimbledon coverage after 30 years

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more