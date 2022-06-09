Paul Mescal firm records €100,000 profit during first year in business

Gordon Deegan

Paul Mescal's film and television firm recorded post-tax profits of €100,000 during its first year in business.

The breakthrough star of the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People is one of the most sought after young actors in the world right now.

The first set of accounts for Mescal's company, Castle Dawson Pictures Ltd, show that the 26-year-old Kildare man is beginning to cash in on his acting talent.

Accounts filed with the Companies Office show the Dublin-based firm recorded profits of €99,861 in the 10 months to the end of October 31st last year.

Mescal – who signed off on the accounts on May 25th – became a star on both sides of the Atlantic with his award-winning portrayal of Connell Waldron in the hit drama Normal People in April and May 2020.

Seeking to capitalise on his status, the former Kildare minor football captain incorporated Castle Dawson Pictures Ltd on November 23rd, 2020.

Mescal has a 100 per cent shareholding in the company and the accounts show that at the end of October 2021, its assets – made up of cash and money owed by debtors – totalled €100,883.

The company due to its small size is not required to disclose the revenues it recorded during the year. The accounts also do not reveal the pay to Mescal during the year or if he took a dividend from the company.

A graduate of The Lir Academy at Trinity College Dublin, Mescal’s career has been on a skywards trajectory since his debut screen performance in Normal People. He recently finished filming his latest fim, Foe, in Australia opposite Saoirse Ronan.

In a busy time for Mescal, he is also starring in Aftersun, which recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and God's Creatures, which also made its debut at Cannes.

The in-demand actor is also starring in Carmen, where he plays the male lead in a modern-day reimagining of the famous opera.

Normal People reportedly gave BBC Three its best ever week on the iPlayer while it also set new viewing records on the RTÉ Player.

Such was the impact Mescal had on TV viewers was that he made O’Neills shorts one of the most sought after fashion items of 2020 and 2021 after sporting them on-screen and off-screen in 2020.