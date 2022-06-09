Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 16:16

Britney Spears to marry Sam Asghari in surprise wedding

The couple became engaged in 2021.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Britney Spears will marry her fiance Sam Asghari in a surprise wedding ceremony later on Thursday, the PA news agency understands.

The couple became engaged in September last year, with Spears joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

A 13-year conservatorship which had controlled her life was terminated by Los Angeles Superior Court in November last year.

According to US reports, the singer and her 28-year-old fitness trainer partner are to be married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.

A source quoted by American publication People said the June 9 ceremony will be attended by around “60 guests of those in their close circle”.

Spears (40) has two children, Sean and Jayden, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

This will be the singer’s third marriage, having divorced Federline in 2007 and Jason Allen Alexander in 2004 after their marriage earlier that year.

In May, the singer announced the loss of her “miracle baby early in the pregnancy”.

She had revealed she was pregnant a month earlier, saying she had taken a test after Asghari teased her about being “food pregnant”.

According to TMZ, Spears’ brother Bryan will attend the ceremony but her sister Jamie-Lynn and parents will not be present.

Spears has been estranged from members of her family after she was placed under a controversial conservatorship in 2008, which controlled many aspects of her life including her finances, amid substance abuse and mental health issues.

