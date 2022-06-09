Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 06:52

First look at Ray Liotta’s final TV appearance following sudden death

Black Bird is set to air on July 8.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

A trailer for psychological thriller series Black Bird gives viewers a glimpse at Ray Liotta in his final TV appearance following his death at the age of 67.

The Goodfellas actor finished working on the Apple TV+ programme, playing Big Jim Keene alongside on-screen son Taron Egerton, before he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic on May 26th.

The teaser clip shows Liotta speaking to Egerton on the phone, saying: “I never wanted this for you. I wanted a totally different life. A steady pay check, kids, a family.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aH1FOkJys3Y

Egerton, who plays Jimmy Keene, says: “Dad, tell me there’s a way out of this.”

Liotta responds: “Not a quick one.”

The six-episode series follows Egerton’s character, who is serving 10 years in a minimum security prison, enter a maximum security prison for the criminally insane with a mission to befriend a suspected serial killer in exchange for freedom.

Black Bird is the first of Liotta’s remaining projects to debut following his death while filming Dangerous Waters. The actor also completed film Cocaine Bear before his death.

Liotta found fame playing ex-con Ray Sinclair in 1986 black comedy Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta and John Travolta arrive for the UK premiere of Wild Hogs (Ian West/PA)

He went on to star as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field Of Dreams and is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill in Goodfellas opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci and directed by Martin Scorsese.

He enjoyed a varied career, also appearing as Frank Sinatra in the 1998 TV movie The Rat Pack.

Black Bird is set to air on July 8th on Apple TV+.

