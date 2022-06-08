Paddy Power Comedy Festival to return to Dublin in July

The Paddy Power Comedy Festival will return to the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin this summer.

Over 90 artists will perform 36 shows over four days from July 21st to 24th. The event last took place in Dublin in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Irish artists such as Tommy Tiernan, Dylan Moran, Deirdre O’Kane, Foil, Arms & Hog, Enya Martin, Kevin McAleer, Dirtbirds, Kevin McGahern, Neil Delamare and Jason Byrne will take to the stage over four-days. Online comedy stars Tony Cantwell, Emma Doran, Killian Sundermann, Justine Stafford, Sean Burke and Michael Fry will also be in attendence.

Among the international comedians coming to the Dublin festival are the American stars of Saturday Night Live, Andrew Dismukes, Sherry Cola, Patti Harrison and Mary Beth Barone. They will be joined by UK acts including Fern Brady, Flo & Joan, Helen Bauer and Dane Baptiste as well as acts from across the world including Sindhu Vee, Olga Koch, Abby Wambaugh, Brodi Snook and Celya AB who both won Chortle Best Newcomer in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

Festival director Bren Berry, of Aiken Promotions, said: "Our industry has been hit more than most over the last few years, and we are delighted to announce the return of the festival for the first time since July 2019."

Tickets for the festival, which is a strictly over-18s only event, go on sale from Thursday, June 9th at 10am and are sold on a show-by-show basis.