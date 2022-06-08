Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 10:56

Travis Scott to headline first festival since Texas Astroworld tragedy

The US rapper will take the headline slot on Sunday at the three-day Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, in September.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Travis Scott is set to headline his first music festival since the Astroworld tragedy in Texas last year.

The US rapper will take the headline slot on Sunday at the three-day Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, in September.

His fellow headliners include SZA on the Friday and J Cole on the Saturday, and other acts on the bill include 21 Savage, Baby Keem and Pusha T.

Ten people died as fans surged toward the stage during a performance by Scott at the two-day Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, in November 2021.

Scott has said he did not know fans were injured until just minutes before a press conference following the show.

Last month, legal filings claimed that almost 5,000 people were injured in some way during the crush.

The US rapper will take the headline slot on Sunday at the three-day Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, in September (Isabel Infantes/PA)

In January, hundreds of individual claims were combined into one single lawsuit claiming Scott himself and other organisers, including Live Nation, were negligent in how they planned and conducted Astroworld, following a motion that was granted by the Texas Judicial Panel On Multidistrict Litigation.

Scott’s appearance at Day N Vegas comes following his first live performance since the event, which took place at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15th.

The festival runs from September 2nd to 4th.

