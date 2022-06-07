Jeff Goldblum ate popcorn with Princess Diana at early Jurassic Park screening

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jeff Goldblum has recalled sitting and eating popcorn with Diana, Princess of Wales at a special screening of the first Jurassic Park film, almost 30 years ago.

The Hollywood star said Diana had been a “spectacular lady” and they had been seated next to one another at the showing at London’s Natural History Museum.

Laura Dern, left, and Jeff Goldblum arrive at the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Goldblum was joined by fellow cast member Laura Dern at the global premiere of the final instalment of the franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, on Monday in Los Angeles.

Recalling the premiere of Jurassic Park, he told Entertainment Tonight: “I’m remembering London.

“We showed it to, speaking of the Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee, we showed it to Princess Diana and we had a kind of a royal screening.

The actor said Diana had been a ‘spectacular lady'(PA)

“Sam Neil was here, Princess Diana was here, you know, and we showed them the movie.”

“I was standing there next to Diana… sitting, with popcorn.

He added: “I was very much a gentleman and she was a spectacular lady.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is released in theatres on Friday June 10th.