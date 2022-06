By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Love Island’s first deaf contestant has spoken openly about wearing a cochlear implant during the first episode of the show’s eighth series.

Model and dancer Tasha Ghouri, from Thirsk, North Yorkshire, has been deaf since birth and wears a cochlear implant to allow her to hear.

During the first episode of the ITV2 dating show on Monday night, Tasha, 23, gathered her fellows islanders around the firepit to reveal her “superpower”.