Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday at Frogmore Cottage

By Nina Lloyd, PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet has been pictured on her first birthday at a picnic thrown for her at Frogmore Cottage.

Close family and friends were invited to celebrate the occasion at the English property, where there was face-painting and cake, according to guests.

A spokesman for the couple did not name the family members who attended.

It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/bg3RY6MOEu — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) June 6, 2022

A picture of Lilibet, which shows her smiling and dressed in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair, was taken by photographer and friend of the couple Misan Harriman, and released by Harry and Meghan on Monday.

The family friend later shared a black and white snap on Twitter of Meghan holding Lilibet, who turned one on Saturday, alongside the words: “It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around.”

The birthday cake was made by the Sussexes’ wedding baker Claire Ptak, according to a spokesman for the couple.

Harry and Meghan thanked well-wishers, including some who made donations amounting to more than £79,000 (€92,000) in Lilibet’s honour to the World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organisation partnered with the couple’s Archewell foundation, the spokesman said.

The organisation has provided support in Uvalde, Texas and Ukraine.