Maura Higgins to appear in celebrity cooking show

James Cox

Maura Higgins is among eight celebrities lined up to take on the second series of Cooking With The Stars tomorrow night on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

Hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen, Cooking With The Stars will see eight celebrities paired with a professional chef who will mentor, teach and take them from passionate amateur to restaurant level chefs.

The eight celebrities who will be putting on their aprons and heading to the kitchen are Love Island star Maura Higgins (mentored by Jack Stein), dancer and TV personality Anton Du Beke (mentored by Rosemary Shrager), Olympian Kelly Holmes (mentored by Ronnie Murray), This Morning’s Josie Gibson (mentored by Tony Singh MBE) , Chaser Anne Hegerty (mentored by Jean-Christophe Novelli), TV expert Dr Ranj Singh (mentored by Clodagh McKenna), comedian Joe Wilkinson (mentored by Judy Joo) and DJ Woody Cook (mentored by Mike Reid).

Across a series of cooking battles, the celebrities will be trained by their mentor chefs to produce "delicious dishes" that will be judged by the remaining professionals.

In show one the theme is British dishes. The bottom two of each cooking battle will fight for their place, creating a dish without any help from their mentor. The result of this cook off will be decided by a blind tasting judgement from the professional chefs.

Unaware of whose food they are tasting, "their greatest supporter could swiftly and unwittingly become their worst critic and vote for their protege to leave the competition".

Cooking With The Stars airs every Tuesday from 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player