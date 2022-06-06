Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 13:04

Daisy Edgar-Jones shipped DJ decks to US while filming Where The Crawdads Sing

Her co-star Taylor John Smith said the actress had given impromptu performances in their shared apartment in Louisiana.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Daisy Edgar-Jones shipped her DJ decks out to the US and put on impromptu performances for fellow cast members while filming Where The Crawdads Sing, her co-star has revealed.

Taylor John Smith said the actress was “rad” and had taught him how to “spin decks” in their shared apartment during production in Louisiana.

The film, set for release later this year, is produced by Reese Witherspoon and based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Delia Owens.

It follows the story of Kya (Jones) a young girl who lives alone in the marshes of North Carolina, who becomes enveloped in a local murder mystery.

“It was phenomenal,” Smith told the PA news agency at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

“(Daisy’s) so funny when you’re not working that you forget how brilliant of an actor she is.

“It was a great experience. I didn’t feel like we had any tough days, it was just enjoyable, every moment.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Press Room – London
Jones stars in the film, which is produced by Reese Witherspoon and based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Delia Owens (Ian West/PA)

“She was teaching me how to spin decks and DJ in our off time, she’s so rad.

“She shipped them out from the UK and was full-on DJ-ing in our apartment.”

The actor added that during the four months of filming the pair had also indulged in movie nights and nature walks, but had been unable to go on a proper British pub crawl.

He added that he would work with Jones again “in a heartbeat” and do it “for free”.

Smith also admitted that he had been excited to learn that pop megastar Taylor Swift had written an original song for the film, after hearing it at the end of a special screening.

“I thought ‘I know that voice’…it was so cool,” he said.

