The main winners from the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria were among the winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The annual ceremony returned to honour some of the biggest shows of the last 12 months.
The fan-voted show took place in Santa Monica, California.
Here are the winners from the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards:
Best movie – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best show – Euphoria
Best performance in a movie – Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home)
Best hero – Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
Best performance in a show – Zendaya (Euphoria)
Best breakthrough performance – Sophia Di Martino (Loki)
Best kiss – Poopies and the snake (Jackass: Forever)
Best comedic performance – Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)
Best fight – Cassie vs Maddy (Euphoria)
Best villain – Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City)
Most frightened performance – Jenna Ortega (Scream)
Best team – Loki
Best musical moment – Dance With Me (Heartstopper)
Best song – On My Way (Marry Me) by Jennifer Lopez (Marry Me)
Best music documentary – Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u
Here for the hook up – Euphoria
Generation award – Jennifer Lopez
Comedic genius award – Jack Black